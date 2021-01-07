Rainfall: Shivamogga residents spend sleepless nights

Untimely rains: Shivamogga residents spend sleepless nights

Nrupathunag SK
Nrupathunag SK, DHNS,
  • Jan 07 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 12:42 ist

Untimely rains that lashed the city on Wednesday night threw life out of gear as many houses in low lying areas were flooded. 

Drain water gushed into many houses making people spend sleepless nights. Many houses in Hosamane layout were flooded. 

Domestic goods were damaged and residents of the area were busy draining out rainwater that entered the houses thought the night. Corporator Rekha Ranganath visited the area. 

Following disruption in smart city works, drain water gushed into houses. Residents of the area have urged the corporation authorities to resolve the issue at the earliest. 

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Rainfall

