Untouchability: Govt to bear boy's education expenses

Untouchability row: Karnataka govt to bear boy's education expenses

Poojary said that a mega campaign would be launched by the government to eradicate untouchability

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Sep 29 2022, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 01:06 ist
Kota Srinivas Poojary. Credit: DH file photo

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday that the department would bear the educational expenses of the dalit boy whose family was admonished for touching the deity's holy stick during a religious procession.

He said that the district administration had identified a site to construct a house for the boy's family at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, under the department's special grants.

The minister said that a mega campaign would be launched by the government to eradicate untouchability.

The parents of the boy, hailing from Ullerahalli in the district, were handed over the order copy on the construction of the house and the order copy, saying his educational expenses from PU to PG, would be borne by the department.

The coming elections will be a fight between those supporting terrorists and those curbing their activities, he said referring to the ban on PFI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kota Srinivas Poojary
Untouchability
Karnataka
Education

What's Brewing

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

IISc develops algorithm to detect, classify epilepsy

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Study sets sustainability standards for tea industry

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Kolkata Durga Puja enters the world of Metaverse

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 