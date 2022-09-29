Untouchability row: Karnataka govt to bear boy's education expenses

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday that the department would bear the educational expenses of the dalit boy whose family was admonished for touching the deity's holy stick during a religious procession.

He said that the district administration had identified a site to construct a house for the boy's family at a cost of Rs 5 lakh, under the department's special grants.

The minister said that a mega campaign would be launched by the government to eradicate untouchability.

The parents of the boy, hailing from Ullerahalli in the district, were handed over the order copy on the construction of the house and the order copy, saying his educational expenses from PU to PG, would be borne by the department.

