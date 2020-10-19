UoM convocation losing solemnity: Professors

The University of Mysore (UoM), which held its centenary convocation on Monday, broke the tradition, by inaugurating auditorium, classrooms and CCTV cameras installed on its campus.

A few senior professors claimed that the convocation is losing solemnity in recent years, due to unnecessary activities. The UoM convocation has its own tradition and significance, they said.

The tradition is that the convocation address is the only speech and no other activities are supposed to be taken up. The convocation is a minute to minute programme and it should complete within 45 minutes, as per tradition.

A professor said, the authorities have failed to maintain the sanctity of convocation, by adding unnecessary activities.

Even Higher Education Minister, also Pro-chancellor of varsities, is not supposed to speak on the occasion. It is a strict tradition, but, it is broken since the last four or five years. So, inauguration of buildings, speech of Vice Chancellor and others is improper, they said.

The only agenda of a convocation should be to confer degrees on graduates and the convocation address. The convocation address is very important and it is a landmark speech. It is a sort of guidance for young graduates.

A retired professor said that the authorities should give prominence to convocation rather than other events.

Another retired professor said, “As per the tradition of the UoM, only awarding degrees was the event. The welcome speech, vote of thanks was not there earlier. Now, convocation is losing the solemnity. The authorities should not have inaugurated the building on the same stage.”

However, the officials of the varsity were not available for a comment.