UoM: Free education to students who lost parents to Covid

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • May 28 2021, 22:09 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 01:02 ist

The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to offer free education to the children who have lost their parents to Covid-19.

A decision was taken at the Syndicate meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar on Friday. Free admission will be given to five students each at Maharaja’s College, Yuvaraja’s College, Evening College. In addition, three students each will be admitted at PG Centre in Manasagangotri, Sir M Visvesvaraya PG Centre in Mandya, Hemagangothri in Hassan and Dr B R Ambedkar PG Centre in Chamarajanagar. If the number of applications are more, the students will be selected on merit basis, the VC said.

