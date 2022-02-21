UoM, Police Academy in pact to educate, train personnel

The century-old University of Mysore (UoM) and the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) have joined hands for the education and training of police personnel.

The heads of the two institutions, UoM vice-chancellor G Hemantha Kumar and KPA director Vipul Kumar signed an agreement on Monday to offer blended courses to police personnel who undergo training at the Academy.

The MoU aims to explore accreditation and joint certification of academic and training programmes. This will include design, development and delivery of offline and online courses of mutual interest, leading to certificate/postgraduate diploma/postgraduate courses.

The institutions will develop and organise thematic short-term online or offline training programmes, seminars, conferences, workshops in areas of mutual interest, in association with national and international academic and industry partners.

They will share resources and expertise (human, technical and physical) for the programmes. The two institutions will get access to each other’s libraries and academic publications.

The MoU facilitates faculty/student exchange, internship/scholarship programmes and research projects.

Hemantha Kumar said it is a historic day for the UoM and the new initiative is a milestone for the varsity, which has given three chief ministers, two governors and three Bharat Ratnas.

“The varsity has more than 100 MoUs with national and international organisations. The agreement with KPA is a unique one in many ways. The varsity has an agreement with the Administrative Training Institute to offer training to probationary KAS officers,” he said.

