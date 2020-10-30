UoM to bring out National Edu policy in Kannada

The University of Mysore (UoM), one of the oldest varsities in the country, has decided to translate the National Education Policy (NEP) document into Kannada language to help students and educationalists to understand the policy without difficulty.

The varsity’s Syndicate has approved the proposal to translate the policy, which is in English and Hindi language. With the translation, the varsity will be a model institution for others in the country. According to the varsity authorities, the UoM is the first to take up the initiative of translation of the policy document.

The authorities have constituted a team, led by retired professor C Naganna, for the purpose. Syndicate members had proposed the matter in a meeting recently. The members has opined that the UoM should be a model institution, by taking student-friendly initiatives. The members suggested to introduce job-oriented courses and to conduct more seminars.

UoM Registrar R Shivappa said that the translation of NEP will make the students, parents and common people to understand the policy in its original form. “Many struggle to understand the policy as it is not in regional languages. The policy in Kannada will definitely help the students to understand it better. The book will be published by Prasaranga, a unit of UoM. We have language experts and they will work out it,” he said.

Udayashankar, a BCom student said that he had gone through the NEP, but, he could not read the full document. The policy is in English and Hindi language. Thus, it is great if it is available in Kannada. It is not only good for the varsity, but also for Kannada, he said.

The varsity has resolved to implement the NEP from the next academic year, 2021-22, and has set-up an expert committee, including educationalists, and former vice-chancellors for the purpose.