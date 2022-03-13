UoM to honor Puneeth Rajkumar with award posthumously

UoM to honor Puneeth Rajkumar with award posthumously

The VC said the varsity had honoured Shivaratri Rajendra Swami of Suttur mutts with the award posthumously in 1989

Kandya Ranjith
Kandya Ranjith, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Mar 13 2022, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 14:49 ist

University of Mysore (UoM) will award an honorary degree to actor late Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously during the 102nd convocation on March 22.

In a press conference, here, on Sunday, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has approved the degree for the actor.

Puneet Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini has agreed to the award and she will attend the convocation ceremony. The VC also said that the varsity had honoured actor Dr Rajkumar, father of Puneeth Rajkumar, with the honorary degree on February 8, 1976. 

The VC said the varsity had honoured Shivaratri Rajendra Swami of Suttur mutts with the award posthumously in 1989. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

University of Mysore
India News
Karnataka News
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Déjà vu: Polls, politics and fuel prices

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

Retracing Gandhi's footsteps

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

DH Toon | AAP looks to expand political horizons

Varanasi by the Ganga

Varanasi by the Ganga

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

Thandai: The godly-good ambrosia

 