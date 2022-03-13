UoM to honor Puneeth Rajkumar with award posthumously

University of Mysore (UoM) will award an honorary degree to actor late Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously during the 102nd convocation on March 22.

In a press conference, here, on Sunday, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has approved the degree for the actor.

Puneet Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini has agreed to the award and she will attend the convocation ceremony. The VC also said that the varsity had honoured actor Dr Rajkumar, father of Puneeth Rajkumar, with the honorary degree on February 8, 1976.

The VC said the varsity had honoured Shivaratri Rajendra Swami of Suttur mutts with the award posthumously in 1989.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: