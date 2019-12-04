UoM to offer course on disabilities, rehabilitation

From the next academic year, students can opt for an interdisciplinary course on disabilities and rehabilitation at the University of Mysore (UoM), with the varsity’s Academic Council approving the establishment of the Department of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Studies (DDRS).

UoM is the first varsity in the state to introduce the course, as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). The programme was approved in a meeting of the Academic Council, chaired by Vice Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, on Wednesday.

With this course, the Department of Disabilities and Rehabilitation Studies aims to aid the welfare of disabled persons. The course can be studied with the involvement of PG departments in Psychology, Food Science and Nutrition, Physical Education and Master of Social Work (MSW).

The dean's committee has discussed the issue in detail and has resolved that the DDRS be put under the Director of Physical Education and the course can be started at the Department of Studies in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Graduates from science, arts or commerce branches can apply for MA in Disability Studies. It will be interdisciplinary in nature and students with required qualification and disabilities will be given preference in admission.

To encourage the studies in disabilities, the varsity will offer Rs 500 per month as stipend to students who join the course.

The Dean’s Committee has recommended that the course can be introduced as ‘an add on’ at the undergraduate level. The teaching faculty can be deputed from the Department of Psychology, Sociology, Master of Social Work, Medicine, Human Development, Food Science and Nutrition and Physical Education.

DoS status

The Academic Council also agreed to provide the Department of Studies status for MSc in Sugar Technology, offered at Sir M Visvesvaraya Postgraduate Centre, Mandya. MSc Sugar Technology course was started by the UoM in 1993-94, the first of its kind in India. As the course successfully completed 25 years, the AC members decided to provide DoS status as per the requests by the authorities concerned.

However, DoS status for MSc in Polymer Science in Mandya PG Centre and MSc in Electronics, at Hemagangothri PG Centre, Hassan, will be decided in the next AC meeting, the VC said. A team will study the facilities available in the centers, he said.

UoM Registrar R Shivappa and Registrar (Evaluation) K M Mahadevan were present.