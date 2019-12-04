Upa Lokayukta appointment: HC issues notice to govt

The Karnataka High Court issued notice to the state government and others, in connection with the appointment of Justice B S Patil, as Upa Lokayukta on Wednesday.

A division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, a voluntary organisation, against the appointment of former high court judge, Justice B S Patil, as Upa Lokayukta of Karnataka, without taking consent of the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

The advocate for the petitioner, S Basavaraju, submitted that the government had only informed the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court for the appointment of the Upa Lokayukta but had not taken consent of the same. The government has misguided the High Court, the Governor, the Speaker, as well as the Opposition leaders. The entire process was illegal, the petitioner said.