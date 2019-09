The bandh observed on Sunday seeking the government to upgrade Hagaribommanahalli into a district headquarter was mostly total.

Business establishments were shut down, while buses were off roads. A procession was taken out to submit a memorandum to tahsildar in this regard.

MLA Bheema Naik said that he would soon meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for a discussion on the demand.

"Let Ballari district not be divided if Hagaribommanahalli can't be upgraded as a district," he said.