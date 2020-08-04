UPSC exams: 4 persons from Mysuru region get rank

Four persons from the Mysuru region have obtained ranks in the UPSC exams, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Abhishek Gowda of Maragowdanahalli, Malavalli taluk, Mandya district has secured the 278th rank. Abhishek, a MBBS degree holder, has cracked the exam in his third attempt. He had received coaching at an institute in Bengaluru for six months and later appeared for the exam.

Abhishek said, "I wanted to appear for UPSC exams since my high school days. After completing MBBS, I studied for two years for the exam. I sought the guidance of Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh for the interview."

Varun K Gowda of Bannur hobli, T Narasipur taluk, Mysuru district, has secured the 528th rank in his first attempt. Varun completed his MBBS last year. "I appeared for the exam to serve the people. I had not expected a rank in the first attempt," Varun said.

Prajwal of Vijayashreepura, Mysuru, has secured the 636th rank. He did BE (Mechanical Engineering) from NIE and was working as a Design Engineer in a firm in Bengaluru.

Prajwal has passed the exam in his fourth attempt, though he was selected for the interview last year, he could not get a rank.

"I worked hard as I am from a middle class family. My father was a supervisor in a hotel and mother a homemaker. The financial condition of the family was weak and I had to pursue my dreams, by working. Navo-Pramati Institute of Civil Services helped me to crack the exam," he said.

Darshan of Haralakatta village, Arsikere taluk, Hassan district, has secured the 594th rank. Darshan did BE in Mechanical Engineering in 2009 and worked at Infosys in Bengaluru, for three years. Later, he continued at the firm's US office for two years. He resigned to prepare for UPSC exams.

Darshan had studied in Kannada medium, up to 8th standard, and appeared for the exam in Kannada and was successful in his fourth attempt. He is also a student of Navo-Pramati Institute of Civil Services.

A total of eight students of Mysuru-based Navo-Pramati Institute of Civil Services have cleared the exams -- B Kruthi, 297, Bengaluru; Dr N Vivek Reddy, 485, Srinivasapur, Kolar; Praful Desai, 532, Gokak, Belgaum; K R Bharath, 545, Mulbagal, Kolar; Pruthvi S Hullatti, 582, Shivamogga; R Suhas, 583, Bengaluru; H G Darshana Kumar, 594, Arasikere, Hassan; and Prajwal, 636, Mysuru.