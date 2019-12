Minister V Somanna offered floral tributes and launched the 1060th Shivarathreeshwara Jayanti at Suttur, in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday.

Sri Shivarathreeshwara Swamy's statue was taken out on a procession, accompanied by folk troupes.

Speaking to reporters here, Somanna said, the need of the hour is to create awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Act among the people. There is no need for such widespread criticisms and protests against the Act, he added.