Vacant posts affect medical care in KR Pet taluk

Shortage in medical staff has affected the government hospital, Primary and Community health centres in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, represented by District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda.

In all, 302 posts have been sanctioned, but 198 posts are vacant, leaving the patients in a lurch. Around 63% of the posts are vacant in the taluk hospital. Out of this, 37% is of 'D' group employees, which directly affects cleanliness and hygiene of hospital wards and the doctors' chambers.

According to chief medical officer Dr Jayanth, shortage in medical staff includes anesthetists, dentists, senior ophthalmologists, and medical assistants. "We are managing the Covid situation with available staff," he said.

The taluk has a government hospital, 20 primary health centres and two community health centres, for which 302 posts were sanctioned. But, 198 posts are yet to be filled, affecting healthcare, especially during the Covid crisis. However, it is claimed that except one health centre, all others have medical staff. But there is a lack of medical interns and postgraduates to attend to patients.

There are 20 pharmacists, 11 lab technicians, 23 male and 49 women assistants, two block health education officers, 48 'D' group employees, six first grade and nine second grade clerks in KR Pet taluk. There is a shortage of five drivers, for ambulance services, the officials said.

With 'Vaidyara Nade Halliya Kade' programme underway, doctors are visiting villages, examining patients at their doorsteps. Despite this, there is a rise in Covid positive cases in the taluk. The taluk administration has been appealing to the people to follow Covid guidelines, to prevent the spread of the pandemic.