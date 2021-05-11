Vaccination for 18-44 begins in 5 hospitals in Dakshina Kannada

The Covid-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 commenced in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday.

In the first phase, vaccines will be administered at District Wenlock Hospital and four taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthnagday, Puttur and Sullia in the district for the registered beneficiaries.

Only those who have registered online using CoWin app, and received the appointment and secret code were administered with the vaccine at the centres.

According to officials, for the next seven days, 250 doses will be administered at Wenlock Hospital, 170 doses each in the taluk hospitals daily for those in the age group of 18 to 44.

The Covishield second doses for those above 45 years old category will be administered at all the primary centres and urban health centres. All the primary centres will be supplied with 100 doses, urban health centres and community health centres with 200 doses of vaccines daily to administer those waiting for the second jab.

The Wenlock Hospital did not have a long queue unlike the previous days as it was only those who had registered for the vaccines were given the jab, said volunteers.

Elvita who had arrived at the Wenlock Hospital said “I had registered for the vaccine on Monday and received the SMS on confirmation of the appointment. I am happy that I could get the jab.”

While Raghavendra who had registered for the vaccine on the day when the CoWin app was opened for the registration and waited to receive the jab all these. After getting the confirmation message, I arrived at the centre in the morning to receive the first dose,” he added.

“All of us should not let the guard down after getting the jab. We should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance along with maintaining personal hygiene to check the spread of the virus,” said another beneficiary.

A worker at the Wenlock vaccination centre said, “A few who had arrived in the morning to receive the second dose were directed to visit the nearest PHCs or urban health centres.”