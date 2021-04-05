Vaccination is not linked to foodgrains, DC clarifies on rumours

Rumours that those, who do not get inoculated for Covid-19, will not get foodgrains at fair price shops is doing the rounds in Mandya.

It is alleged that several messages are circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook that those who do not get inoculated will not get foodgrains in ration shops.

The messages said, “Vaccination is being given to those above 45 years from April 1. There is a target to vaccinate 2,000 people, every day. Vaccinations are available at primary health centres in rural areas. As the rural people have not shown interest to get vaccinated, the Revenue and Health department personnel are threatening that they would not get foodgrains, if they do not get inoculated.”

A person has claimed on his Facebook wall, that a gardener had taken half-a-day leave to get vaccinated. When sought the reason, he said that Asha workers threatened him that if he does not get vaccinated, they will not get foodgrains at the fair price shop.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi said, “It is a rumour and not true. No one has the right to threaten people to get vaccinated. Instead, we are creating awareness among the people.”