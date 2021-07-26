Value addition to banana: Lessons for Mysuru from PM's ‘Mann Ki Baat’

'Mann Ki Baat' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 25, Sunday, had a few lessons for Mysuru district as he spoke about banana and value addition to the perishable horticulture produce.

It has to be noted that banana is selected for Mysuru, under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PM-FME) Scheme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, under 'One District-One Product’ format for self-reliance.

Raw banana powder

Modi spoke about an initiative in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh to train women to manufacture fibre from waste banana stems, amidst the Covid-19 crisis. He spoke about ‘Bakahu’ (Balekayi Hudi), meaning raw banana powder, prepared and marketed by women of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka.

The efforts of women self-help groups to make the best out of waste was appreciated by the PM. Banana fibre is extracted by cutting the false stem of a plant with the help of a machine, like jute or flax. Handbags, mats, rugs and other items are made from fibre.

SHGs given loan

The initiative, by the Uttar Pradesh government, is a step towards 'One Block One Product', inspired by the 'One District One Product' initiative of the Centre. Banana is cultivated on a large scale in Isanagar block. After harvesting bananas, the farmers usually throw away the stem. The discarded stem is now a source of employment for rural women, who draw fibres from them.

The self-help groups were given a loan from the Countryside Loan Fund (CLF) and the machines were sourced from Surat, Gujarat, in November 2020. When production started in December 2020, contacts were made in Surat, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, as banana fibre is used mostly in paper and textile industries.

Earlier mention

Earlier also, the PM had spoken about banana fibre in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, on February 28, referring to P M Murugesan from Melakkal village, Vadipatti taluk, Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. In 2009, Murugesan came up with an idea to make ropes with banana fibre. He developed four types of machinery to make ropes from plantain waste, three of which are patented. The prime minister had said, "Murugesan's innovation would not just solve the waste disposal problem, but will also open up new avenues of income for farmers”.

Modi also made mentioned dishes like Dosa and Gulab Jamun, made from 'Bakahu' or banana flour. “Women in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka are manufacturing 'Bakahu',” he said.

Mysuru initiatives

It has to be mentioned here that innovators, scientists, entrepreneurs and agro-industrialists of Mysuru and its neighbourhood are also exploring ideas to add value to get good returns on bananas.

Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR-CFTRI) has already conducted a training series, under the PM-FME scheme. It has trained a total of 500 entrepreneurs, in batches of 50 persons each for six days, from across Karnataka. Some Mysureans have been trained on banana-based products under the series.

Four products

The CSIR-CFTRI has already developed four products of banana, including raw banana powder. The other products are fortified banana bar; banana pseudostem beverage and beverage blends; and banana pulp.

As per CSIR-CFTRI officials, the raw banana powder is a rich source of carbohydrates, fibre, minerals and vitamins, free from sugars.

The CSIR-CFTRI technology facilitates the manufacture of raw banana powder under controlled conditions. Unripe, mature bananas, free from spoilage, with firm texture of any edible varieties, Cavendish, Nendran, Elakki, Rasbal or Poovan can be used.

Apply for loan

Bananas are washed, peeled, pretreated and dehydrated. Raw banana powder is packed in glass bottles or flexible food-grade packaging materials in unit packs. It can be used as a food for different age groups and also in various culinary preparations, thickening agent, bakery products, desserts and other food preparations. It is used to make gruel or soup for children. The powder has a shelf-life of four months.

“Bank loans up to Rs 10 lakh is available for new units, based on banana, PM-FME scheme. 35% of the loan amount will be provided by the Agriculture department as a subsidy. Applications can be submitted online at http://www.pmfme.mofpi.gov.in/pmfme/#/Home-Page.