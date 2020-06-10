Various community members hold letter campaign in Hubballi over Scheduled Caste tag removal

Urging the government not to exclude Korama, Koracha, Bhovi (Vaddar) and Banjara (Lambani) communities from the list of Scheduled Castes, members of these communities conducted a letter campaign in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Korama, Koracha, Bhovi (Vaddar) and Banjara (Lambani) Meesalati Samrakshana Samithi, protesters posted letters to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, at the head post office.

Protesters lamented that some vested interests are trying to snatch the SC tag away from these communities, which are very backward.

"The population of our communities is above one crore in Karnataka, and an intensive agitation will be launched if our demand is not fulfilled," said Pandurang Pammar.

Basavaraj Amminbhavi, Venkatesh Mestri, and others led the protest.