Letter campaign in Hubballi over SC tag removal

Various community members hold letter campaign in Hubballi over Scheduled Caste tag removal

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 15:10 ist
Members of Korama, Koracha, Bhovi (Vaddar) and Banjara (Lambani) communities stage letter campaign in front of head post office in Hubballi on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo

Urging the government not to exclude Korama, Koracha, Bhovi (Vaddar)  and Banjara (Lambani) communities from the list of Scheduled Castes, members of these communities conducted a letter campaign in Hubballi on Wednesday.

Under the banner of Karnataka Rajya Korama, Koracha, Bhovi (Vaddar) and Banjara (Lambani) Meesalati Samrakshana Samithi, protesters posted letters to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, at the head post office.

Protesters lamented that some vested interests are trying to snatch the SC tag away from these communities, which are very backward.

"The population of our communities is above one crore in Karnataka, and an intensive agitation will be launched if our demand is not fulfilled," said Pandurang Pammar.

Basavaraj Amminbhavi, Venkatesh Mestri, and others led the protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hubballi
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Potterheads let down by Rowling’s ‘transphobia’

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

Is BJP trying to recreate 'Chowkidar' moment?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 