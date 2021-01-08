Varisty to reopen PG classes

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Jan 08 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 22:33 ist
A view of Crawford Hall, the administrative block of University of Mysore. DH FILE PHOTO

The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to reopen the first year post–graduate classes from January 25.

In a press conference here, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said that the process of admission for the first year will be completed on January 19 and the classes will commence from January 25. "Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a video conference with the vice-chancellors of all state universities and the matter was raised. It was suggested to open the classes, by following Covid-19 standard operating procedure," the VC said.

The VC said that a meeting of college principals has been convened on January 18 in connection with the opening of undergraduate classes. A final call will be taken in the meeting, the VC said.

There are 360 teaching post and 700 plus non-teaching posts vacant in UoM. No appointment was done in the last 25 years and 800 plus staff are working under temporary basis. The government had approved to appoint non-teaching staff. But, due to Covid-19, it was delayed. The last recruitment was in 2003, to fill backlog posts, the VC informed.

