Varisty to reopen PG classes

The University of Mysore (UoM) has decided to reopen the first year post–graduate classes from January 25.

In a press conference here, UoM Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar said that the process of admission for the first year will be completed on January 19 and the classes will commence from January 25. "Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan held a video conference with the vice-chancellors of all state universities and the matter was raised. It was suggested to open the classes, by following Covid-19 standard operating procedure," the VC said.

The VC said that a meeting of college principals has been convened on January 18 in connection with the opening of undergraduate classes. A final call will be taken in the meeting, the VC said.

There are 360 teaching post and 700 plus non-teaching posts vacant in UoM. No appointment was done in the last 25 years and 800 plus staff are working under temporary basis. The government had approved to appoint non-teaching staff. But, due to Covid-19, it was delayed. The last recruitment was in 2003, to fill backlog posts, the VC informed.