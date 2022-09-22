Vedike writes to President, seeks direction to authorities to pay tribute to Wadiyars

At a time when President of India Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara on September 26, the Mysuru Mahaprabhugala Vichara Vedike has said that celebrations of the most popular cultural festival of India, without remembering its founders, have no meaning.

The members of the Vedike have written a letter to the President, urging her to direct the authorities concerned to pay proper tributes to Wadiyar kings, in Mysuru.

S Shivarajappa, former director of Oriental Research Institute, University of Mysore (UoM), said, Mysureans are honoured as the President has agreed to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities.

“The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has planned to build four arches in four directions, indicating entry to Mysuru city by road. The Wadiyar kings of Yadu dynasty, who ruled Mysuru from 1399 to 1950, have been instrumental in the development of the erstwhile Mysuru state, which includes 14 districts of present-day Karnataka -- Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Chitradurga and Davangere,” Shivarajappa said.

Immense contributions

N S Rangaraju, former professor, Ancient History and Archaeology, UoM, said, “The contributions of the Wadiyar kings, for the development of Bengaluru as a commercial, industrial and research hub, and Mysuru as a cultural, educational and health hub, are immense.”

“In 1799, when the capital was shifted from Srirangapatna to Mysuru and Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was crowned as Maharaja, Mysuru, which was mostly inside the fort, was in a shambles. It was Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who laid the foundation for the development of Mysuru into a sprawling city, which later earned epithets like garden city, clean city, planned city, heritage city and also the city of palaces,” he said.

Shalva Pille Iyengar, chairman, Ancient History and Archaeology department, Karnataka State Open University, said, “The Maharajas, who succeeded Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, like Chamaraja Wadiyar X, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, have contributed immensely for the development of Mysuru state, especially Mysuru and Bengaluru cities.”

“Thus, the four arches planned by the MUDA, can be named after the four Maharajas, who ruled from 1799 to 1950 -- Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Chamaraja Wadiyar X, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar – to commemorate their contributions, so that the future generations will emulate their noble ways,” Iyengar said.

N Nanjunderaje Urs, writer, scholar and editor of Arasu Dhwani journal, said, “It has to be noted that there are statues of Chamaraja Wadiyar X, Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar on Albert Victor Road, on the northern side of Mysuru Palace. However, Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar does not have a similar memorial.”

Statue of Mummadi

Urs said: “Only a bust of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar is present on the premises of Maharaja’s PU College, on Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road. Thus, we urge the authorities concerned to erect a statue of Mummadi in a suitable place in Mysuru, as a gesture of courtesy for the Maharaja, who laid the foundation for Modern Mysuru as a city and also state.”

B Jayadevaraje Urs, convenor of the Vedike, said the governments should treat the plea for the statue of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar as a special case, in the wake of the court orders banning statues of persons in public places. “We as citizens of Karnataka should be proud to pay tributes to the generous and benevolent king, who developed Mysuru state,” he said.