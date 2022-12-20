Veerappan associate Gnana Prakash released temporarily due to poor health

Forest brigand Veerappan's associate Gnana Prakash, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Palar bomb blast case, was released temporarily on Tuesday morning from Mysuru Central Prison after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court based on special circumstances.

He has been granted bail because of his health condition.

Gnana Prakash was diagnosed with lung cancer and is being treated for it, according to K C Divyashree, Chief Superintendent, Mysuru Central Prison.

Divyashree informed that 63-year-old Gnana Prakash has been in Mysuru Central Prison for 28 years now.

Following the writ petition filed by Gnana Prakash's wife Selva Mary, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail on November 28, 2022.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Chamarajnagar passed the order to release Gnana Prakash on December 19.

He has been released after furnishing two sureties by his brother Thomas and cousin Mudalai Swamy, and a bond worth Rs 5 lakh, according to his advocate P P Baburaj who got his SC interim bail executed in Chamarajnagar court.

The special designated court under the TADA Act, Mysuru had passed an order of death penalty for him on September 29, 2001 for offences under section 143, 148, 307, 302, 332, 333, 324 and 427 read with 120 (B) and 149 of IPC, under section 3(2), (1,11) 4 and 5 of TADA (P) act, under section 3 of Explosive Substances, and under section 3 and 25 of Indian Arms Act.

Later in 2014, the constitution bench of the Supreme Court converted the death penalty into life imprisonment, Baburaj informed.

Speaking to Deccan Herald over the phone of his advocate Baburaj, Gnana Prakash said, "I have gone on parole four times (three months each) in all these years. I came back after my last parole in December 2021. A few months after that, I suffered a severe cough. Later, I was diagnosed with lung cancer and was treated at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Cancer Research and Training Centre Hospital in Bengaluru. I used to smoke before I came to jail."

"The prison authorities in Mysuru took good care of my treatment and medication. Earlier, at the prison, I served as a watchman for a while. I also learnt to weave Jamkana at the prison," he added.

His brother Antony and people from his village Kandana Palya in Martalli in Chamarajnagar district took him to their village on Tuesday morning. Gnana Prakash has four sisters and five brothers. He has three daughters and one son. One daughter had passed away earlier.

Divyashree informed that among the four major accused in Palar Bomb blast case, Simon and Bilavendran have died. Meesekaara Madaiah is still in Mysuru Central Prison, and Gnana Prakash is now released on interim bail."