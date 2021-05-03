Vegetable vendors, farmers, oppose restriction on markets

Vegetable vendors, farmers and customers are criticising the state government and the officials for closing down the vegetable market on MG Road in Mysuru on Monday.

The officials and the police asked the vendors not to do business at the market, following the revised order of the government. The order allows pushcart vendors from 6 am up to 6 pm. Thus, the market was closed, claimed a vendor.

As many as 400 farmers from neighbouring villages sell vegetables directly to consumers at affordable prices. As Covid-19 norms were violated in the market, the officials ordered closure of the market on Monday.

Chandrappa, a farmer, said that the authorities should take measures to ensure that the rules are followed. “We agree that Covid norms were violated. But, who should take care of it?” he asked.

Shivanna said, "The government has allowed only pushcarts, but, is it possible for all of us to get pushcarts? The authorities must make arrangements. The vendors should be allowed to do business on alternate days."

Sharadamma, a customer, said that the officials and the government have no sense. “Instead of taking measures, they are playing with the lives of the people. The government must stick to one rule, instead of changing it often. The government allowed wine shops to do business. But, restricted essentials. The government is unnecessarily harassing common and poor people," she said.