Vehicle owners irked by supply crunch of CNG in Mangaluru

Vehicle owners using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) urged the authorities to solve the CNG supply crisis in Mangaluru on Saturday, as rising petrol prices sent CNG demand skyrocketing.

With a rise in petrol prices, there is a huge demand for the much cheaper CNG. Many motor companies have internally-fitted CNG vehicles and there are vehicles where consumers have fitted CNG kits as well.

Dakshina Kannada CNG Balakedarara Sangha Haagu Nagarika Samithi founder Srinath Rao said that the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January. “The mother station is being constructed to supply CNG to bunks in Panambur. The authorities should accelerate the work on mother station. Once it is commissioned, the supply will be streamlined,” he felt. “We are in touch with the GAIL officials and they have assured us that a mother station will be set up at the earliest,” he said.

“The erratic supply of CNG has forced vehicle owners to wait for three to four hours to refuel their vehicles in Mangaluru. The CNG is available only at Adyar, Kavoor and Hosabettu,” Rao and member Poornima Bhat told media persons at the Patrika Bhavan on Saturday.

He appealed to people to wait until the mother station is completed to purchase the new CNG vehicles. Poornima said, “Many heavy vehicles from outside districts are refuelling at the CNG bunk at Kavoor. As a result, light vehicles do not get the required quantity of CNG. A few bunks does not have the required transformer. As a result, customers get only two to three kgs of CNG at a time.”

Auto driver Jayaram Shetty said, “We have to wait outside the bunk as early as 5 am and late in the night to get CNG. We had opted for CNG thinking it as more viable. But getting CNG is in itself a problem.” Members from the newly launched association had met MP and MLAs, urging them to intervene and solve the problem, Rao added

Check out DH's latest videos