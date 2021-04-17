Vehicles to be arranged for villagers for Covid vaccination: Gopalaiah

District In-charge Minister K Gopalaiah on Saturday said that separate vehicles will be arranged for Covid-19 vaccination drive at rural region.

In a press conference, after meeting with the officials here, the minister said, "Due to KSRTC employees strike and second wave of Covid-19, the people are reluctant to get vaccination. The Health department will arrange vehicles to pick people to vaccination centre from their villages. He urged the people to get vaccination without any hesitation.

The state government has considered Covid-19 seriously and the people have to follow the norms for the safety. The district administration has taken all the necessary measures to contain the spread and 188 Covid-19 infected patients are under treatment at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) and another 200 beds are ready, he informed.

The minister said, "There is need for funds to control spread of Covid-19 and directions will be given to release Rs 2 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) scheme. The government has ordered for closure of hostels and the matter will be discussed with the concerned authorities to make arrangements for the students."