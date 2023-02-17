Vendors dump dead body of fellow worker in Udupi

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have taken two persons to custody in this regard

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a shocking incident, a few vendors allegedly arrived in a goods vehicle and dumped the dead body of a fellow vendor near a heap of garbage and fled the spot at Kemmannu near Malpe in Udupi district on Thursday. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have taken two persons to custody in this regard.

The deceased is Hanumantha. The CCTV grab of the incident has gone viral on social media and is condemned by all for the inhuman act.

As per the available CCTV visual footage two persons arrived on a goods tempo and dumped a dead body on the roadside before fleeing the spot.

The vendor had arrived for the Kemmannu Santhe (shandy) when he died.  On learning about the incident, Eshwar Malpe, a social worker along with others arrived at the spot and took the body to the district hospital mortuary. 

Udupi
Karnataka
Karnataka News

