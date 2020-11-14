Vendors plead with police for permission to sell crackers

Firecracker vendors fell at the feet of a police officer, seeking him to allow them to sell the crackers at JK Grounds in Mysuru on Saturday.

The vendors fell at the feet of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A N Prakash Gowda, when he visited the grounds, to inspect the crackers. The vendors pleaded with the officer and fell on the ground, urging him to allow them to sell the crackers.

The DCP said, “As per the court order, only green and trademarked crackers are allowed. Legal action will be initiated, if any trader flouts the norms, he warned.

Earlier, the vendors were indulged in an argument with the police personnel, for not allowing them to open stalls. Later, the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) inspected the crackers. The vendors also charged the officials for obstructing their business.

The sellers said, “We have invested huge amounts on the crackers. Now, it is impossible to stop the business.”