Vented dam dries up completely at Nalayagundi

Vented dam dries up completely at Karnataka's Nalayagundi

The dam was constructed at a total cost of Rs 1 crore and lacked proper maintenance

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Uppinangady,
  • Jan 18 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 14:52 ist
A view of the dried vented dam at Nalayagundi. Credit: DH Photo

A vented dam constructed for improving groundwater table and to aid farming activities in Nalayagundi, a year ago, has gone completely dry exposing rocks below.

The dam was constructed at a total cost of Rs 1 crore and lacked proper maintenance. The dam, which is 31.70 metres in height, was constructed by the Minor Irrigation Department and inaugurated on December 7, 2019. The vented dam could impound 1.95 MC ft of water and was capable of irrigating 40 acres in the command area.

There are 14 vents in the dam. All the wooden planks were removed during the monsoon to ensure easy flow of water. But no measures were taken to store the water this year.

As a result, the vented dam remained only as a bridge, alleged farmers. The vented dam should be handed over to gram panchayat for maintenance, they added.

Farmer Honnappa Gowda said the vented dam should be of use to farmers. A local committee can be set up to oversee the maintenance of the vented dam.

Minor Irrigation Department Assistant Engineer Anand Banjan said, “The vented dam constructed by minor irrigation department cannot be handed over to the GP. The department will maintain it and tenders had been floated for its maintenance.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Joe Biden's swearing-in: An inauguration like no other

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

Martin Luther King Jr's words in a tumultuous time

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

DH Toon | 'Switch on Arnab Goswami's channel, please!'

 