Vented dam dries up completely at Karnataka's Nalayagundi

A vented dam constructed for improving groundwater table and to aid farming activities in Nalayagundi, a year ago, has gone completely dry exposing rocks below.

The dam was constructed at a total cost of Rs 1 crore and lacked proper maintenance. The dam, which is 31.70 metres in height, was constructed by the Minor Irrigation Department and inaugurated on December 7, 2019. The vented dam could impound 1.95 MC ft of water and was capable of irrigating 40 acres in the command area.

There are 14 vents in the dam. All the wooden planks were removed during the monsoon to ensure easy flow of water. But no measures were taken to store the water this year.

As a result, the vented dam remained only as a bridge, alleged farmers. The vented dam should be handed over to gram panchayat for maintenance, they added.

Farmer Honnappa Gowda said the vented dam should be of use to farmers. A local committee can be set up to oversee the maintenance of the vented dam.

Minor Irrigation Department Assistant Engineer Anand Banjan said, “The vented dam constructed by minor irrigation department cannot be handed over to the GP. The department will maintain it and tenders had been floated for its maintenance.”