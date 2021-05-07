Veteran actor ‘Shankanada’ Aravind no more

Senior Kannada actor Shankanada Aravind passed away due to Covid-19 at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 70. He had lost his wife Rama, a playback singer in Kannada cinema, three months ago. He is survived by three children.

He acted in over 200 Kannada films. He was known for his acting in movies like Anubhava, Aguntaka, Bettada Hoovu, Aparichita, Shankanada, Gnana Gange (2020). He had produced two films.