Veteran actor ‘Shankanada’ Aravind no more

Veteran actor ‘Shankanada’ Aravind no more

He acted in over 200 Kannada films

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2021, 23:00 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 01:46 ist
Shankanada Aravind. Credit: DH photo

Senior Kannada actor Shankanada Aravind passed away due to Covid-19 at Victoria hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. He was 70. He had lost his wife Rama, a playback singer in Kannada cinema, three months ago. He is survived by three children. 

He acted in over 200 Kannada films. He was known for his acting in movies like Anubhava, Aguntaka, Bettada Hoovu, Aparichita, Shankanada, Gnana Gange (2020). He had produced two films.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Entertainment
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQIA people fear invisibility in Covid vaccine data

LGBTQIA people fear invisibility in Covid vaccine data

Lanka Radio broadcasts chants to help India fight Covid

Lanka Radio broadcasts chants to help India fight Covid

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

 