Veteran theatre artist Laxmibai Enagi passes away

Veteran theatre artist Enagi Laxmibai, wife of late Enagi Balappa, passed away at her home at Rajatgiri in Dharwad on Wednesday morning. She was 96 and is survived by her daughter Bhagya.

Known for her versatile roles in company dramas, Laxmibai started her acting career at the age of seven. Her father Virupakshappa Ballari was the manager of Gubbi Veeranna Drama Company and was a popular comedian.

Laxmibai’s acting talents were harnessed when she joined Enagi Balappa’s Kalavaibhava Natya Sangha in 1948. Her role as Anuradha in the Kannada drama Kunkuma shot her into the limelight. Enagi Balappa who had played the role of Ashwini in the drama stopped doing female roles after Laxmibai entered his company.

Laxmibai went on to play different roles in dramas Hemaraddi Mallamma, Pathani Pasha, Chalejaw, Kurukshetra, Kittur Channamma, Badatana Bhoota and Devara Magu among others and earned laurels. Laxmibai later married Balappa. Nataraj, the son of the couple, was also a versatile actor and director.

Laxmibai’s enthusiasm and love for theatre remained intact even in her old age. In 1994, when Enagi Balappa, Nataraj Enagi, and Chandrashekhar Patil launched a drama troupe called 'Myala’, it was decided to stage the drama Kunkuma again, and the rehearsal started.

Laxmibai was watching the rehearsal. On D-day, the girl who was playing the role of Anuradha could not turn up due to some emergency, and Laxmibai, at the age of 80, readily filled the slot and delivered the dialogues effortlessly.

Laxmibai has been honoured with the Karnataka Natak Academy award, Gubbi Veeranna award, and Natana Ranga Puraskar among others.

Her last rites were performed at Hosayallapur crematorium in Dharwad on Wednesday afternoon.