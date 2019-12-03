VHP int'l meet in Mangaluru from December 25

The ínternational baithak of Vishwa Hindu Parishad will be held in Mangaluru from December 25 to 30, VHP Karnataka unit working president Prof M B Puranik announced here on Tuesday.

The preparations are in progress for the baithak at Sanghanikethana here. Various committees have been formed for the smooth conduct of the baithak, he told mediapersons.

The baithak will discuss the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict. The court had directed the Centre to constitute a Trust for the construction of the Ram temple and the VHP will extend full support to the Trust and its decisions, Puranik said.

350 delegates

The international working committee and the central board of the VHP are holding the meet for the first time in Mangaluru, he said. Around 350 delegates from different parts of the country, as also US, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Nepal will take part.

RSS saha sarakaryavah Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi and VHP central committee president Vishnu Sadashiva Kokje will participate.