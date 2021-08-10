VHP to hold placard protest against terror activities in Ullal on August 11

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a placard protest in Ullal against anti-national activities in the coastal area on August 11 between 7.30 am and 9 am.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the recent arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Ullal proves that the anti-nationals have made the coast as their centre of activities, adding that the Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities.

The NIA operations brought to light a fact that a Hindu woman is engaged in terror activities after her religious conversion, he said. “We have already requested the government to set up a base for NIA in Mangaluru to check terror activities effectively.”

He alleged that educated Hindu women from reputed families are being targeted. Members and leaders of various communities should create awareness against Love Jihad, he added.

The Maulvis should teach the youth from the community on good values, he said.