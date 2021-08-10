VHP to protest terror activities in Ullal on August 11

VHP to hold placard protest against terror activities in Ullal on August 11

VHP said recent NIA arrests show that anti-nationals have made the coast centre of terror activities

DHNS 
DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Aug 10 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2021, 15:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a placard protest in Ullal against anti-national activities in the coastal area on August 11 between 7.30 am and 9 am. 

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that the recent arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Ullal proves that the anti-nationals have made the coast as their centre of activities, adding that the Hindu community should wake up against such terror activities.  

The NIA operations brought to light a fact that a Hindu woman is engaged in terror activities after her religious conversion, he said. “We have already requested the government to set up a base for NIA in Mangaluru to check terror activities effectively.”  

He alleged that educated Hindu women from reputed families are being targeted. Members and leaders of various communities should create awareness against Love Jihad, he added. 

The Maulvis should teach the youth from the community on good values, he said.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Protests
ullal
Karnataka
VHP
NIA

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

DH Toon | Vandana rewarded for past & future struggles?

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

Citrus and fruity: Nagaland coffee brews hope on hills

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

8-yr-old Hindu boy charged with blashphemy in Pakistan

 