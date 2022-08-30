Alleged victims of Murugha Mutt seer appear in court

Victims of alleged sexual abuse by Murugha Mutt seer appear before court

People gathered outside the court to see the girls, but police dispersed the mob

Two girls who are said to be victims in the sexual abuse case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, were produced before a court here on Tuesday.

Amidst police security, the staff of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, Mysuru and officials of Bala Bhavan brought the minor girls to the court from Bala Mandira around 2:10 pm. They went to Second JMFC Court and their statements were recorded under CrPC section 164.

Read | Karnataka seer says he's 'prepared to face probe' in POCSO case

People gathered outside the court to see the girls, but police dispersed the mob.

