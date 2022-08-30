Victims of alleged sexual abuse by Murugha Mutt seer appear before court

Two girls who are said to be victims in the sexual abuse case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, were produced before a court here on Tuesday.
Amidst police security, the staff of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, Mysuru and officials of Bala Bhavan brought the minor girls to the court from Bala Mandira around 2:10 pm. They went to Second JMFC Court and their statements were recorded under CrPC section 164.
Read | Karnataka seer says he's 'prepared to face probe' in POCSO case
People gathered outside the court to see the girls, but police dispersed the mob.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube