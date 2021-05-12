Video alleges disruption of oxygen supply in Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences

A video clipping of Covid-19 patients suffering from disruption in oxygen supply, at Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) has been widely circulated on social media.

According to the video clip, there was a disruption in oxygen supply due to power fluctuation at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. The family members of the patients were seen helping the patients in the ward. There were rumours that five people had died due to the disruption in oxygen supply.

However, MIMS Director Dr M R Harish denied the incident and said there was no such disruption in oxygen supply and there were no deaths of five persons as rumoured. A person had died at 5.28 pm due to Covid complications and not due to an oxygen problem, he clarified.