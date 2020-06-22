Video of girl rescuing accident victim goes viral

A video clip of a class 10 student who was instrumental in providing first aid to a woman after rescuing her from the car that had plunged into Chowlikere in Barkur, has gone viral on social media.

The car in which entrepreneur Santhosh Shetty and his colleague Shwetha were travelling had plunged into the water body, killing Shetty on the spot. The passenger travelling with Shetty has survived.

The house of Namana, a class 10 student was near to the water body. The timely act of Namana has helped Shwetha to survive.

Soon after Shwetha was fished out of the lake, Namana gave her first aid and tried to remove the excessive water swallowed by Shwetha. A video of Namana giving first aid has gone viral on social media and she has been lauded for her timely action.

After giving her first aid, Shwetha was rushed to the hospital. The doctor who is treating Shwetha too lauded the timely first aid.

Namana is a student of Little Rock Indian School and is the daughter of Brahmavar Government PU College lecturer Savitha Yermal.

"Soon after the accident victim was pulled out of the water, I gave her CPR on the spot. The first aid and CPR method I learnt in my NCC training have helped me a lot in saving the life of Shwetha,” said Namana.