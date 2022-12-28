Video of teacher sleeping in school goes viral

Video of inebriated teacher sleeping in school goes viral

The video also shows children inside the classroom while the teacher is sleeping in the corridor

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Dec 28 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 16:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A video of a teacher allegedly in an inebriated condition sleeping on the corridor of a government school at Alangaru village in Udupi district has gone viral, prompting the authorities to seek a report.

In the viral video, the teacher, Krishnamurthy, allegedly was found sleeping on the floor of the corridor of Alangaru Government Lower Primary School in Perdoor village. The video was shot by a local resident. The video also shows children inside the classroom while the teacher is sleeping in the corridor.

Perdoor Gram Panchayat President Devu Poojary has submitted a complaint to the BEO to take action against the teacher.

Udupi DDPI Ganapathi K said that a report has been sought from the BEO to initiate action against the teacher. “I have asked the BEO to visit the school and conduct an inquiry and submit a report. If the teacher is found guilty, action will be taken against him.”
 

school
Karnataka

