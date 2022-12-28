Video of inebriated teacher sleeping in school goes viral

A video of a teacher allegedly in an inebriated condition sleeping on the corridor of a government school at Alangaru village in Udupi district has gone viral, prompting the authorities to seek a report.

In the viral video, the teacher, Krishnamurthy, allegedly was found sleeping on the floor of the corridor of Alangaru Government Lower Primary School in Perdoor village. The video was shot by a local resident. The video also shows children inside the classroom while the teacher is sleeping in the corridor.

Perdoor Gram Panchayat President Devu Poojary has submitted a complaint to the BEO to take action against the teacher.

Udupi DDPI Ganapathi K said that a report has been sought from the BEO to initiate action against the teacher. “I have asked the BEO to visit the school and conduct an inquiry and submit a report. If the teacher is found guilty, action will be taken against him.”

