Video of injured woman being carried on by two men on a makeshift doli goes viral

The video clip of a woman being carried by two men using a makeshift doli at Ballaka in Noojibalthila village of Kadaba taluk has gone viral on social media.

Soon after the video clip went viral, Noojibalthila Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Guruvas, along with Panchayat president and the members, visited the spot to verify the condition of the road on Saturday.

After a 70-year-old Kamala fractured her leg, two of her neighbours, using cloth tied to a wooden pole, carried her for a half a kilometre on a private road that connects to the main road in the village.

The PDO said, "The road to Ballakka village is motorable. Vehicles ply on the stretch. There is about 500-metre-stretch from the house of Kamala which is a private land, before it reaches the main road at Enjira. The video was shot when they were carrying her on this stretch."

Gangadhar Balaka, son of Kamala, said, "We face a lot of problems in the village during the rainy season. Owing to the poor condition of the road, we had to carry my mother using a makeshift doli to reach the main road, to take her to Uppinangady, which is about 35 km away from the village, on Friday. The doctor's appointment was at 5 pm. Private vehicles refuse to ply on the stretch during evening hours due to fear of elephant attack. There are 20 houses in the village," he added.