Video of men tasting grapes goes viral

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 07 2020, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 19:16 ist
Representative image

A video clip of three persons tasting grapefruits in a suspicious manner, near Scholar School in the city has gone viral on the social media. Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda clarified that the trio were eating the fruits and there is no need to panic.

The SP said, "The three people in the video were taken into custody. They explained that they were eating the fruits and were not smearing saliva as projected in the video clip. They were subject to health screening at the district hospital and were found healthy. However, they have been quarantined at the district hospital."

The fruits too have been sent for testing. There is no need for the public to panic. The police are on the lookout for the person, who recorded the video and circulated it on the social media to create fear among the people. Action would be taken against him, the SP said.

Hassan
grape
Karnataka
Video
