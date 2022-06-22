Video of MLA slapping principal of ITI goes viral on social media

A video of Mandya MLA M Srinivas, of the JD(S), slapping the principal of an ITI has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the MLA is seen calling out, to the principal, Naganand, to seek some information. There is a delay in the response from the principal and he comes after some time. As soon as the principal appears before the MLA, the MLA abuses him verbally and slaps him twice, before the other staff of the ITI.
The MLA, seen standing in the Computer Laboratory of the ITI, is said to have sought information on the works executed in the renovated institute.
The principal said, he has been in the government service for 24 years and has worked so far with sincerity and dedication towards his responsibilities. “I will not comment on the MLA,” he said.
