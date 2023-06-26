Video of two women getting injured while trying to get inside bus in Mandya goes viral, KSRTC issues clarification

A video clip showing two women sustaining serious arm injuries while trying to get inside a bus through its window at Hullenahalli in Mandya district has gone viral on social media.

However, KSRTC officials have clarified that no such incident has occurred in Mandya district. They said the injuries happened when a speeding truck collided with the Nanjangud-T Narasipura-bound KSRTC bus near Basavarajapura in Mysuru district.

The incident occurred during the afternoon on June 18.

The women who suffered serious injuries have been provided treatment at a private hospital in Mysuru. KSRTC is bearing the hospital expenditure, according to a press release.