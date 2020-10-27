Vijayadashami celebrated at Melkote

Vijayadashami was celebrated with religious fervor at Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melkote, Mandya district on Monday.

After Shami puja, the utsav idol of Cheluvanarayana Swamy was taken out on a vijayotsava procession, along with goddess Kalyana Nayaki.

The deity was decorated with a colourful ‘peta’ (head gear) and ornaments along with a sword, arrow and mace. The idol was decorated with the attire of a king and banni puja was performed.

Special pujas were held to seek blessing to fight against the coronavirus. After Shami puja, the idol was taken out on a procession on the temple premises. Hundreds of devotees visited the temple and had darshan of the deity. However, Ashwa Vahanotsava, that was held every year, during Vijayadashami celebrations, was cancelled, in the wake of Covid.