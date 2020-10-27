Vijayadashami celebrated at Melkote

Vijayadashami celebrated at Melkote

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Melkote (Mandya dist),
  • Oct 27 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 21:58 ist
The idol of Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy was taken out in a procession, as part of Vijayadashami in Melkote, Mandya district on Monday. DH PHOTO

Vijayadashami was celebrated with religious fervor at Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple in Melkote, Mandya district on Monday.

After Shami puja, the utsav idol of Cheluvanarayana Swamy was taken out on a vijayotsava procession, along with goddess Kalyana Nayaki.

The deity was decorated with a colourful ‘peta’ (head gear) and ornaments along with a sword, arrow and mace. The idol was decorated with the attire of a king and banni puja was performed.

Special pujas were held to seek blessing to fight against the coronavirus. After Shami puja, the idol was taken out on a procession on the temple premises. Hundreds of devotees visited the temple and had darshan of the deity. However, Ashwa Vahanotsava, that was held every year, during Vijayadashami celebrations, was cancelled, in the wake of Covid.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vijayadashami
Melkote

What's Brewing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere to face sentencing

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work, home life

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

Misogyny in art? Spain's Prado pleads guilty

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

What happens to a planet near a white dwarf

 