Vijayapura records first case under new anti-slaughter law

A 35-year-old man in Vijayapura has been booked for allegedly slaughtering an ox and selling its meat, making this the first case to be registered under Karnataka’s new anti-cow slaughter law, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said Friday.

Sikandarsab Rajasab Bepari has been arrested based on a tip-off by locals, Chavan said in a statement.

According to the minister, Bepari was caught in a shed-like house in the Kudgi village where he slaughtered an ox to sell meat. The police team led by sub-inspector Renuka Jakanur rescued another ox that was sent to a goshala.

Chavan said he was happy that citizens displayed the presence of mind to report this to the authorities, which led to the protection of cattle. “If you come to know of any illegal transportation of cows or their slaughter, it can be reported in the nearest police station. Also, without taking the law into your hands, cattle can be protected with the help of the police,” Chavan said.

The state government promulgated the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance on January 5, which was given effect from January 18. The law imposes a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state.

The only slaughter allowed is of cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purpose and terminally ill cattle. Also, buffalo above the age of 13 years can be slaughtered with certification from a competent authority.

Under this, the slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to 7 years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. It also offers legal protection for "persons acting in good faith".

The High Court is hearing a batch of petitions that question the ordinance. Earlier in the week, the government assured the court that till rules under the ordinance are brought into force, no coercive action will be initiated under Section 5 that restricts transportation of cattle.