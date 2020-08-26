Vijayendra runs 4G govt: Cong spokesperson

Congress spokespersons alleged that B Y Vijayendra, BJP state vice-president, also son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurapa, is running a parallel government and is involved in rampant corruption.

In a press conference here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M Lakshmana said, "BJP MLAs themselves have raised an objection and have complained to the party high command."

"A few BJP MLAs have written a letter to the party high command against the irregularities in which Vijayendra is involved. Vijayendra along with his close relatives and aides, is running a parallel 4G (Fourth generation) and has collected huge funds," he said and released a copy of a press release, which he claimed is issued by the BJP MLAs.

"Vijayendra has introduced VST (Vijayendra Service Tax) and is collecting 15%. He has collected Rs 5,000 crore VST in one year. Vijayendra has formed his team of 31 members and has appointed them as in-charges for all departments," he said.

Congress leader Manjula Manasa alleged that the BJP leaders are accusing the previous Congress government as 10% commission, but, now Vijayendra is collecting 15% VST. The BJP leaders must be ashamed of themselves, she said.

"The CM said that the government has no funds to compensate flood-hit people. But, his own party men have alleged that Vijayendra has collected Rs 5,000 crore. No transfer or tender is processed without Vijayendra’s permission" he said.

Lakshmana claimed that he has more documents to prove corruption charges against Vijayendra. “We will release more documents in September in Delhi. The state government should conduct a probe into the letter, said to be written by BJP MLAs. We will approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Lokayukta, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate and file a petition before the court,” he said. However, he did not disclose the names of the MLAs.

Interestingly, the name of Rana George, son of Congress leader, also former minister K J George and his associate Kiran are mentioned in the letter. It is mentioned that Rana and Kiran have colluded with Vijayendra.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP state spokesperson R Raghu said that the Congress, which is feeling insecure as Vijayendra is appointed as BJP state vice-president. "Their insecurity grew more stronger after the recent visit of Vijayendra. They are afraid of the charisma and popularity of Vijayendra. If there are documents, why wait till September, could have released immediately know?" he asked.