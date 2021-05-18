Vijayendra’s visit to Nanjangud temple draws flak

  • May 18 2021, 21:44 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 21:57 ist
State BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra and his wife offer special puja at Srikanteshwara temple on Tuesday.

BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra, along with his wife, offered special pujas at Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, Mysuru district on Tuesday, drawing flak from the locals and netizens.

As soon as the Covid second wave started, the temple restricted the entry of devotees and only priests were allowed to conduct daily rituals. Now, the visit of Vijayendra couple has attracted criticisms from the locals. Netizens too have criticised this on the social media. It is said that the pictures taken during the rituals were asked to be deleted.

According to a priest, Vijayendra couple visited the temple at 8 am and offered prayers for around half-an-hour. “Vijayendra had come to fulfil his vow, after he and his father, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, recovered from Covid. Earlier, they offered bagina at River Kapila,” he said.

