Vikram, a majestic Royal Bengal Tiger dies at Pilikula

Naina J A
  • Oct 26 2020, 18:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 18:58 ist

Vikram, a 21-year-old Royal Bengal Tiger died at Pilikula Biological Park, owing to age-related illness, on Monday morning.

According to Park Director H Jayaprakash Bhandary, as a four-year-old cub, Vikram was brought to Pilikula from Tavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Reserve in Shivamogga way back in 2003.

Vikram had fathered ‘Kadamba’ ‘Krishna’ ‘Vinaya’ ‘Oliver’ ‘Akshay’ ‘Manju’ ‘Amar’ ‘Akbar’ ‘Antony’ and Nisha during its life-span. These cubs have found new homes at zoos in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Mysuru.

Bhandary said that Vikram was confined to treatment for the last two months and was under treatment with drips and supplements.

 “Vikram had stopped eating food for the last week. He was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and lack of sight. The tiger was cremated and tissue samples have been sent to a lab in Bengaluru. On average, tigers live for 16 to 18 years in zoos,” he added.  

tiger
Karnataka
Mangaluru

