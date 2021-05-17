'Village-level task force should break transmission of Covid'

'Village-level task force should break Covid spread'

DHNS 
DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • May 17 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 04:55 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed village-level task force to work on breaking the transmission of Covid-19.

He was speaking during a video conference with gram panchayat presidents and PDOs of Sullia taluk.

"People from rural areas should stay at home and come out only during an emergency. There is a need to create awareness on the spread of Covid-19 and covid appropriate behaviour," he stressed.

"Any symptoms of cold, cough and fever should not be neglected. Instead, people should go for covid testing and remain in home quarantine till the test results are out. The government has already released additional quantity of rice for BPL card holders," he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar said that if the houses of covid infected are situated in far away places, then officials can rent a vehicle for contact tracing and other follow up work. Funds available under 14th Finance Commission can be used for the purpose, he added.

 

