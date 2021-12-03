Villagers face power cut for refusing to take vaccine in Davangere

Villagers face power cut for refusing to take vaccine

Over ten families including gram panchayat vice-president faced power cuts at Hosahalli village in Honnali taluk of the district after they refused to take Covid vaccines.

The Gram panchayat vice-president's family has six members and all of them refused to take the vaccine despite the request of the officials.

The husband of gram panchayat vice-president also refused to take it. So, a team of officials led by deputy tahasildar visited the village and disconnected electricity supply of ten houses including gram panchayat vice-president.

Later, Deputy Tahasildar S Paramesh Naik succeeded in convincing them to take vaccine. At last, power supply was restored in their houses.

