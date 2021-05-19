Villagers fear outsiders as Covid cases rise in rural areas

The residents of villages in Mysuru are a worried lot as the cases of Covid-19 are increasing with each passing day. They blame the negligence of the people, who have returned to villages from cities. The villagers have requested the police to intensify patrol in rural areas to check violation of Covid norms.

Thousands of people, who were residing in different cities, like Bengaluru and Mumbai, have returned to their native villages, following the outbreak of Covid second wave. Almost all villages have received people from different cities. But, a majority of them have not self-quarantined. They are moving around freely.

With the negligence of the returnees, the villagers are under fear of the spread of the infection. A few persons are already infected.

Asha workers and Anganwadi assistants are deputed to monitor isolation and to check symptomatic people. But, many persons are reluctant to share their details. They also abuse the workers. Thus, the villagers have urged the Police department and the district administration to tighten the lockdown norms.

Chandru of Nagunahalli in Mysuru taluk, said that hundreds of people have returned to the village, following the second wave. “A majority of them are not following the norms. It is a threat to the residents. The people are not bothered about the villagers’ safety. People can be seen roaming around without mask and gathering near tea stalls. Although the government has allowed opening of shops selling essential items, many tea and petty stalls are opened in the village till 10 am,” he alleged.

Subbanna of Doddakoppalu in KR Nagar taluk said, “Even though the infection is spreading fast, the people are not serious. The police should intensify patrolling in villages to check unnecessary movement of the people. The people moving around must be punished rigorously.”

According to the officials, quarantine is mandatory for infected persons and treatment will be given for 10 days at Covid Care Centres. “We have decided to take the support of the police, to shift them to the Covid Care Centre, if they oppose shifting,” said an officer.

However, identifying the infected persons is a challenge for the Health department officials, as many are not disclosing the details. Accredited Social Health Assistants (ASHA) are deputed to conduct door to door survey.

An ASHA worker said, “It is a challenging task to collect the details of the infected persons and the people who have returned to villages, recently. The people look at us like villain,” she said.

The cases in rural Mysuru is increasing from the last few days. Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said, “Mysuru taluk has a positivity rate of 90% and 85% in Nanjangud taluk. Overall positive rate in the district is 40%. Positivity rate is high in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks.”