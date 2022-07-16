Villagers in panic as leopards spotted

The villagers here are in a panic after some of them spotted leopards roaming in the forest area and also on the road.

Two big leopards and three small leopards were spotted in the forest in Kaduru village and in a farm at Aiyyanahalli near here. Farmers and shepherds of Kaduru, Anantapur, Nandihalli and Kodagavallihatti villages have expressed their fear of the leopards.

Already, the leopards have caught and eaten four to five small calves. Besides, as the leopards attack the cattle during the daytime, the people are afraid to take them into the forest for grazing.

A month ago, a leopard entered the village and carried away a dog one day and a calf another day.

When the villagers complained to the Forest Department, the staff kept a cage to catch the leopard. However, the leopard did not come for two days, and the staff took the cage away.

After that, more than 10 domestic dogs and three to four calves have been taken away by the leopards.

People going on two-wheelers from Chikkajajuru to Aiyyanahalli, Anantapur, Nandihalli and other villages in the evenings have recorded the movement of leopards on their mobile phone cameras from far away.

The videos have been circulated on

social media, said GP member Chidananda.

Thus, the Forest Department staff should take steps to ensure that the leopards do not create any problems for the people and animals of the villages, the villagers have appealed.