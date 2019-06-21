Villagers oppose drain work in Kattalekadu

Fearing that excavation works might trigger landslides, villagers of Kattelekadu urged officials to stop the construction of stormwater drains, on Thursday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had begun work on building the drain on Kattalekadu main road, two days ago.

On Thursday, when the department deployed an excavator for digging, the villagers objected and urged officials to stop the work fearing it could prove dangerous during the monsoon.

“The district administration has been declaring that precautionary measures are being taken to manage the monsoon. But, officials have begun work after the rains. This poses a threat to the houses built on the hills,” they said.

Villagers claimed that drain construction near the hills would damage the road. There was a landslide in the region last year. Heavy vehicles like diggers would exert pressure on the road and lead to soil loosening. This might cause landslides they noted.

Contacting PWD engineer Chennakeshava on phone, Kattalekadu residents took him to task.

Gram panchayat vice-president Madetira Thimmaiah alleged that the unscientific works undertaken by PWD had been causing inconvenience to vehicle riders and locals.

“Why was the work was not taken up in summer?” he asked. He said that he would write to the deputy commissioner and PWD on the issue.