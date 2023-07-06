Villagers stage protest; KSRTC driver's transfer cancelled

The residents of Handenahalli staged a protest in front of Nagamangala bus depot and vented their ire by stopping the bus service and also torching used tyres in front of the depot on Thursday alleging that the false allegations of the officials were responsible for the KSRTC driver H R Jagadish attempting suicide.

KSRTC Divisional Controller S P Nagaraju, who held a press conference in the morning, clarified that Jagadish was transferred to Maddur as an administrative process. But the officer in the depot had falsely informed Jagadish, that he was transferred for misbehaving with a woman staff, he said.

Nagaraju said the allegations were false and a suitable action is recommended against the officer. Besides, Jagadish's transfer has been cancelled, he added.

After this, the villagers withdrew their protest. JD(S) workers also extended support to the protest. The disruption in bus services and the protest affected the students, as they could not attend college on time.