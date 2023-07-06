Villagers protest; KSRTC driver's transfer cancelled

Villagers stage protest; KSRTC driver's transfer cancelled

Nagaraju said the allegations were false and a suitable action is recommended against the officer.

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Nagamangala (Mandya dist),
  • Jul 06 2023, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 01:31 ist
Residents of Handenahalli stage a protest by torching used tyres in front of the KSRTC depot at Nagamangala Mandya district in connection with the suicide bid of bus driver Jagadish on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo

The residents of Handenahalli staged a protest in front of Nagamangala bus depot and vented their ire by stopping the bus service and also torching used tyres in front of the depot on Thursday alleging that the false allegations of the officials were responsible for the KSRTC driver H R Jagadish attempting suicide. 

KSRTC Divisional Controller S P Nagaraju, who held a press conference in the morning, clarified that Jagadish was transferred to Maddur as an administrative process. But the officer in the depot had falsely informed Jagadish, that he was transferred for misbehaving with a woman staff, he said. 

Also Read | KRS Disneyland project under process, says D K Shivakumar

Nagaraju said the allegations were false and a suitable action is recommended against the officer. Besides, Jagadish's transfer has been cancelled, he added. 

After this, the villagers withdrew their protest. JD(S) workers also extended support to the protest. The disruption in bus services and the protest affected the students, as they could not attend college on time.

 

