Violation of norms in rehabilitation centre?

A Right to Information (RTI) activist has complained that Covid-19 norms have been violated in a children’s rehabilitation centre during the celebration of the birthday of a former president of Mysuru taluk panchayat Manjula Manjunath on June 20.

Ravindra, the activist, said that the photos and video of the celebrations were circulated on social media. The same could not be carried in traditional media as some of the children were orphans, some destitutes and others were rescued from human trafficking at Odanadi Seva Trust at Hootagalli. The participants were not wearing masks and there was no social distance.

He has demanded action against those who violated the guidelines.

He has complained to the deputy director for public instruction and also district child protection officer in this regard.